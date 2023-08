Opening Cruise Sail Past

I am no longer a member of Port Owen Yacht Club so I had no idea it was the opening sail past today. But just per chance I happened to walk the dogs late today as it was so cold and wet this morning, and happened to see the yachts arriving from way up the river to salute the commodore on the holding jetty. Max and Charlie were so good, just standing quietly at my feet while I stood and took photos of the yachts motoring past with their bunting.