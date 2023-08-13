Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2357
Whoa - look at those clouds coming in
Was quite strange to go out walking in the bright sunshine, although it was very chilly, and see thick black clouds building up. This was cloud, not smoke, and tonight it feels like it snowed somewhere not very far away.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2357
photos
39
followers
11
following
645% complete
View this month »
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th August 2023 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Quite surreal to see pretty white clouds in a lovely blue sky in the same sky as the menacing black clouds. Nice capture
August 13th, 2023
Desi
@ollyfran
Thank you so much.
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close