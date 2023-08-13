Previous
Whoa - look at those clouds coming in by seacreature
Whoa - look at those clouds coming in

Was quite strange to go out walking in the bright sunshine, although it was very chilly, and see thick black clouds building up. This was cloud, not smoke, and tonight it feels like it snowed somewhere not very far away.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

@seacreature
Olwynne
Quite surreal to see pretty white clouds in a lovely blue sky in the same sky as the menacing black clouds. Nice capture
August 13th, 2023  
Desi
@ollyfran Thank you so much.
August 13th, 2023  
