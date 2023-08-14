Previous
Next
Low Tide by seacreature
Photo 2358

Low Tide

There was a festive air at Rooibaai with fishing boats back at all the jetties, and people waiting with their bakkies (utility vehicles) to take the crates of fish away. Very low tide with lots of mud
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
colourful and busy
August 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise