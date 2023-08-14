Sign up
Photo 2358
Low Tide
There was a festive air at Rooibaai with fishing boats back at all the jetties, and people waiting with their bakkies (utility vehicles) to take the crates of fish away. Very low tide with lots of mud
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2360
photos
40
followers
12
following
646% complete
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
15th August 2023 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
colourful and busy
August 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
August 16th, 2023
