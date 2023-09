Barbie Clothes

Just filling in a day. I have been knitting up a few Barbie clothes for Maddy and her friend Lexie. Maddy is still too little really for dressing and undressing Barbie, and she actually plays with her baby dolls rather than Barbie, but in a few years time the clothes will be used. However the daughter of a family friend, Lexie, is aged 6yrs very much into her Barbie so I thought it would be nice to give Lexie a few little outfits