Canola Fields

Even in the dull drizzly weather with intermittent heavy downpours, the canola fields look bright and colourful.

I am on my way to Cape Town with the doglets in the back of the car. They will go to their doggie hotel, and I will check into hospital tomorrow for a minor procedure, so it has been a busy weekend getting laundry up to date and cooking up sufficient meals for the dogs for the few days they are at their hotel.