Tomorrow

No photos today as I was in hospital. But out now and about to head home. Have made use of having to be in Cape Town to take my favourite go to lens into Orms for repairs as it was damaged when I fell. I have still been using it, but there is no question it is not right. The quote for repairs is much higher than I anticipated, but I have accepted it and will be without my lens for 4 to 6 weeks. So my photos may look a little different as I will be forced to use my wide angle or nifty fifty instead of the 24-105