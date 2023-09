Mobile Car Wash

I saw a young black or coloured man hard at work washing a big bakkie (SUV) outside someone's home as we walked past this morning. Didn't think anything of it until I saw his mode of transport propped up against a nearby wall, and realised it was this young man's business. When someone is prepared to put in the work, and to advertise himself in this way, I really hope his little business becomes a success and he manages to upgrade his transport to some form of motorised wheels.