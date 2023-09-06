Early Morning Sunshine

Out earli-esh this morning with the doglets while it was loadshedding from 6am-8am (the first of 3 sessions today). The low rising sunshine sure makes for some nice bright colours and reflections even though the water was not all that still. There was a very large seal dancing around catching fish under the jetty but I didn't even attempt to photograph the seal because the dogs were besides themselves with excitement and I was hanging onto their leads worried they would try and jump down to join seal.