Previous
Early Morning Sunshine by seacreature
Photo 2380

Early Morning Sunshine

Out earli-esh this morning with the doglets while it was loadshedding from 6am-8am (the first of 3 sessions today). The low rising sunshine sure makes for some nice bright colours and reflections even though the water was not all that still. There was a very large seal dancing around catching fish under the jetty but I didn't even attempt to photograph the seal because the dogs were besides themselves with excitement and I was hanging onto their leads worried they would try and jump down to join seal.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene with great light
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise