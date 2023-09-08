Previous
An undercurrent of violence
I didn't ask to take any photos of the fishermen this morning when I was walking the dogs, but this young man started obviously posing in front of me so I couldn't avoid asking if he minded me taking a photo. Of course he didn't - he wanted me to when he saw my camera. But then of course he asked how he could get a print. Did I live locally etc. I immediately felt a bit wary and just said if I see him again at Rooibaai I would have a print with me to give him. I don't even want his phone number to whatsapp him the photo, because then he would have my number! He told me the scar on his cheek was a stab wound. But, he said, the guy who stabbed him is no longer here. He was so angry he went and broke his house apart....
