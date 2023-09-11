The sun on my back and the rain in my face

Another one of those weird days where the sun shines for a brief while when the strong wind blows the clouds away exposing blue skies, and then the same wind blows more clouds over bringing rain. Sometimes, as happened with this photo, the sun was still shining on my back from the north while the rain was blowing in my face as I walked southwards. I believe there is quite a lot of snow on the mountains about 60km away which would explain why it the wind cuts through to the bone, and it was snowing on TableMountain today