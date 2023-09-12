Previous
The Wreck by seacreature
The Wreck

Went to Langebaan Yacht Club today to meet up with my step son for lunch. It looks bright and sunny but it is actually bitterly cold here at the moment with record low temperatures and snow in many of the surrounding areas.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Desi

@seacreature
