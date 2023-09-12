Sign up
Previous
Photo 2386
The Wreck
Went to Langebaan Yacht Club today to meet up with my step son for lunch. It looks bright and sunny but it is actually bitterly cold here at the moment with record low temperatures and snow in many of the surrounding areas.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2386
photos
39
followers
12
following
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th September 2023 2:28pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
