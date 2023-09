I looked back to see if you looked back

This seal spent so long gazing back over her shoulder I had to wonder if it was a mommy looking for any other cubs as there were two little ones on the deck with her.

The river is still very brown and muddy looking. We are still having lots of rain and in fact I was lucky to manage to get the dogs out in a brief dry patch today, and didn't get wet. And the wind is still blowing strongly from the west, and very cold. (most of the year the wind blows from the east or south east)