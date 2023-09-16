Lowish Tide

I happened to go walking when the tide was on its way out still. Couldn't believe the speed at which the water was rushing down towards the sea and I doubt if I fell into the river if I would be able to swim against that force. Already there was a lot of mud and the tide was still going out so I have no idea how low it actually got to. But in the afternoon there was an incredibly high tide and I saw videos of cars being washed out of parking areas and being tossed around in the ocean like dinkies bobbing around in a washing machine. Spring Low and Spring High. The power of the ocean and its tides are to be respected.