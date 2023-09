Feeling Silly

After all the icy rain and storms it is good to feel the warmth of the sun on my back again and to actually see a shadow so I had to try and snap this shot while the dogs gazed down into the muddy water below trying to spot a seal. It was actually a cormorant, but the water is too muddy right now to see anything in it, and they were fascinated by the movement when the cormorant dived down