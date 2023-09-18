Gardener

Another random stranger working in someone's garden as I walked past with the dogs. He asked me for nice food but I don't have anything with me except my keys to get back into my house, and my camera around my neck, when I am out walking the dogs. I felt quite sad that I genuinely didn't have anything as folk sometimes ask for money, and this gent had just asked for food. I hope the house where he is working provides meals for him. When I get a gardener to work for me, I give him a good breakfast and lunch ...