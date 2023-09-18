Previous
Gardener by seacreature
Photo 2392

Gardener

Another random stranger working in someone's garden as I walked past with the dogs. He asked me for nice food but I don't have anything with me except my keys to get back into my house, and my camera around my neck, when I am out walking the dogs. I felt quite sad that I genuinely didn't have anything as folk sometimes ask for money, and this gent had just asked for food. I hope the house where he is working provides meals for him. When I get a gardener to work for me, I give him a good breakfast and lunch ...
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise