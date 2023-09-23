Sign up
Photo 2396
Pin Cushion Proteas
These enormous bushes made such an eye catching display I had to stop and grab a shot as I walked by
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
