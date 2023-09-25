Flooded

We had a huge storm with relentless rain resulting in a great deal of damage in parts of the Western Cape. I was trapped inside the estate where my step son lives due to the Berg River bursting its banks and flooding the road.The actual river and bridge is at least another half a kilometer or more ahead - this was taken standing behind the barrier tape looking towards the river. Fortunately I had some spare underwear with me, but I did have to wear my same clothes an extra day as I hadn't planned on staying longer. And fortunately I could just go back to my family for the extra night. Many people weren't so lucky!