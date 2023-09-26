Friendly stranger

I asked these fishermen if I could take their photos while they were waiting for their boat to go out. This young man then actually thanked me for taking his photo! It seemed almost like he felt honoured that I had wanted to take a photo and then show him on the LCD screen. However, he did say it was going to be a long night and asked if I had any food for him. I am getting more and more requests for food which makes me feel sad that there is clearly hunger in town, so perhaps I need to find some simple easy to carry individually wrapped snacks to keep in my pockets when I go out walking - just in case.