So many fish

A huge pile of fish on the jetty being packed into crates. I noticed that one crate on the scale weighed 55k and there were at least 10 crates already packed with a huge pile of fish still to be packed, so I am guessing they came back with at least a ton of fish in their little open fishing boat. I shouldn't go and look because it always makes me feel incredibly sad. And of course the dogs just wanted to sniff and lick all the blood on the jetty where the fish had been lying before they were crated