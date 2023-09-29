Flooded

After yesterday's heat, today was another cold, grey, misty day. It was high tide at 15:15 and we are expecting some flood water to arrive from last weekend's flooding so I went down to Bokkom Laan to have a look. (I live at the coastal end of the Berg River, and my photo last Sunday was the Berg River at Paarl, about 100km inland. Bokkom Laan was flooded but the water was stationary and I went wading in with my gumboots. At Paarl the water had been flowing over the road so fast and deep it made me disorientated and I couldn't wade into it.