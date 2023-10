Going Home to roost

Wave upon wave of cormorants flying up river to roost on the little walls around the salt pans, and the islands in the river etc. I am out very late this evening with the dogs after a long long day in Cape Town. Left home before 5am this morning to take my friend to Groote Schuur for an appointment with the neurosurgeon and only arrived home late evening so I felt obligated to take the dogs out after leaving them home alone all day