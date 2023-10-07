Cloudscape?

Previous
Max and Charlie were so good just sitting still while I crouched down beneath this derelict old boat trying to shoot up. I wonder what goes through their minds when they watch me getting into strange positions while we are out walking.
narayani ace
Cool perspective
October 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the tones and textures!
October 7th, 2023  
Desi
@narayani Thank you
October 7th, 2023  
