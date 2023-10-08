Previous
Jellyfish by seacreature
Jellyfish

Dozens of jellyfish have come in up the river on the high tide, and are left lying in the mud as the tide has receded. They all seem to be the same. I wonder if jellyfish travel in schools like fishy fish do?
