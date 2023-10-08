Sign up
Photo 2411
Jellyfish
Dozens of jellyfish have come in up the river on the high tide, and are left lying in the mud as the tide has receded. They all seem to be the same. I wonder if jellyfish travel in schools like fishy fish do?
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Views
0
365
Canon EOS 450D
10th October 2023 6:52pm
