Teen Boys Fishing by seacreature
Photo 2414

Teen Boys Fishing

A pair of polite young teenage boys were net fishing this evening. They turned and called out "naand tannie" as I walked along the adjacent jetty with my dogs
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

