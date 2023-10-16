Garbage Day

Monday is garbage day in my area, and we have to accept there will be loads of "bin pickers" prowling the street. Some of them make me really angry ripping the garbage bags apart and leaving garbage scattered in one's verge but I got talking to this man outside my house as he has taken it to a whole new level building himself a little cart using parts from an old wheelchair, so I respectfully asked permission to take a photo. I have deleted all the other photos with him standing like a statue next to his cart, but this one with him taking the brake off looked more natural. He mainly looks for cans for recycling. On a good day he will manage to earn R80 plus sometimes people will put useable food out separately for the bin pickers. Today he had a loaf of bread and some other food in the front compartment of his cart.