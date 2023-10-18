Sign up
Photo 2421
Welcome
Maddy so proud to show me the welcome card she made for me as well as the little tub of jelly sweeties she insisted mommy must buy for me with the roses for my room
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2425
photos
40
followers
12
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
18th October 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
