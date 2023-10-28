Previous
Rainbow
Rainbow

After a couple of weeks of extremely hot weather, we had a huge thunderstorm late afternoon with so much thunder and lightning the dogs were cowering and we decided it would be too dangerous for Maddy to bath this evening. I have been incredibly busy baby sitting and trying to keep Maddy busy while her parents make use of having me here to go out "adulting" with friends, and to go away on business trips. Tonight they are away watching the Rugby world cup final while I stay home and watch Maddy and the scared dogs.
