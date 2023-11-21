I Tried ...

... to "fix" the door to the outside restroom which could no longer close so the whole of last night it was banging in the wind keeping me awake. Apart from the fact I hardly slept, I don't think the constant banging does either the door or the walls of the house any good so I decided to give it my best shot. My husband used to have an electric planer but I would be petrified to use that so I was very grateful to have my Dad's old planer to shave the door smaller to get it to fit in the frame and be able to close again. I have never been more than the "assistant" standing by to "pass the spanner" to my handy father, brother and then husband, so I have never actually used a planer myself before now, but once I found my rhythm it was actually rather satisfying. I have no idea what people do at the bottom of the door where it is only millimeters off the floor so the planer can't reach there, but I figured one of Don's chisels would do the trick. That was a lot more difficult than learning to use the planer so there are a few gouges that I had to smooth out with sandpaper, but that's okay. At least I tried.