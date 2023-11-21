... to "fix" the door to the outside restroom which could no longer close so the whole of last night it was banging in the wind keeping me awake. Apart from the fact I hardly slept, I don't think the constant banging does either the door or the walls of the house any good so I decided to give it my best shot. My husband used to have an electric planer but I would be petrified to use that so I was very grateful to have my Dad's old planer to shave the door smaller to get it to fit in the frame and be able to close again. I have never been more than the "assistant" standing by to "pass the spanner" to my handy father, brother and then husband, so I have never actually used a planer myself before now, but once I found my rhythm it was actually rather satisfying. I have no idea what people do at the bottom of the door where it is only millimeters off the floor so the planer can't reach there, but I figured one of Don's chisels would do the trick. That was a lot more difficult than learning to use the planer so there are a few gouges that I had to smooth out with sandpaper, but that's okay. At least I tried.