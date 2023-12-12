Previous
Next
Riding the Hamley's Train by seacreature
Photo 2444

Riding the Hamley's Train

I took Maddy out to the Fourways Shopping Mall this morning. The promise of finding some escalators was sufficient to get her to leave the tablet alone without a fuss. While we were walking around this humungous mall, going aimlessly up and down escalators, she heard the sound of the train blowing its whistle and making train noises. I told her she could either have a train ride or go on one of the other Christmas rides in the mall. The train won without hesitation. It is just a little "engine" with a few coaches that rides along the passages of the mall between shoppers making a huge amount of train like noises, but the kiddies are enthralled by it. Of course I had to buy a ticket for myself as well as she is still too little to let her go alone.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How exciting that must have been, such a cute shot of her.
December 14th, 2023  
Desi
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. She was excited. It is so wonderful to view all of this excitement through the lens of a 3 year old
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise