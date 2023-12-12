Riding the Hamley's Train

I took Maddy out to the Fourways Shopping Mall this morning. The promise of finding some escalators was sufficient to get her to leave the tablet alone without a fuss. While we were walking around this humungous mall, going aimlessly up and down escalators, she heard the sound of the train blowing its whistle and making train noises. I told her she could either have a train ride or go on one of the other Christmas rides in the mall. The train won without hesitation. It is just a little "engine" with a few coaches that rides along the passages of the mall between shoppers making a huge amount of train like noises, but the kiddies are enthralled by it. Of course I had to buy a ticket for myself as well as she is still too little to let her go alone.