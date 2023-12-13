Hamley's Train again

Another trip to the Mall again today. We needed a chlorine floater for the swimming pool. I could have bought it at the little shopping centre close by, but again the lure of escalators seemed a good way to get out of the house in "iffy" overcast weather. Without even hearing the sound of the train as it hadn't run yet this morning, Maddy immediately asked if the train was still there and could we ride in it again, so I decided to treat her. Then we went up and down escalators again, and then the glass elevator became quite exciting too so we went up one elevator, walked along to another and down again etc. counting toys on the Christmas trees, finding more larger than life Christmas ornaments etc. All I spent was R50 on two train tickets and R15 on a bottle of strawberry milkshake and we had a whole morning of entertainment