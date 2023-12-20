Previous
Crocodile Park by seacreature
Crocodile Park

Took Maddy to the Crocodile Park today. I didn't realise there was a large section of other reptiles as well. Maddy was too scared for us to go near the baby crocodile, never mind hold it, but agreed to let Gogo hold this snake as long as it didn't go close to her. Whenever she is stressed she wants her "bottie". I asked her if she would hold a snake if we ever go again now she has seen Gogo hold a snake, so she replied "I'm only three, Gogo". Wise words from a little person. I shouldn't expect more of her than a 3 year old can cope with.
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
December 20th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
Offering opportunities and doing it yourself will give her confidence in time. Lovely picture of Gogo!
December 20th, 2023  
