Max & Charlie

Not my photo. Max and Charlie are staying at their home from home - the home of an elderly couple who take in a limited number of dogs to earn a small income to supplement their retirement. I know my doglets are well looked after there - staying indoors in the home instead of being locked in cages at a kennel. They sleep on the beds, sit on the couch and watch tv .... and get loads more attention from the old folk, their daughter, and the granddaughters than they get with only me at our home. Diane sends me photos every few days to let me know they are okay.