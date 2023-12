Grabshot

Focus is a little soft and white balance seems a little off - not to mention the cluttered image. But at least I have my camera out of its bag again after more than 3 weeks when I didn't even look at my camera. Maddy was absorbed in the box of lego (her daddy's from when he was a young boy), so I decided it was a good time to start trying to get back into having my camera with me, and using it again!