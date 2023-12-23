Previous
Chocolate Poop by seacreature
Chocolate Poop

This is the Elfie my daughter and son-in-law have just set up for Maddy to wake up to tomorrow morning. Overhead dining room lights are not the most ideal lighting, but I decided I wanted to take a pic anyway before Maddy dismantles it in the morning. This morning Elfie was on the presents under the tree and had accidentally made a small tear in some of the wrapping as he was climbing up the onto the gift but by the time I got downstairs she had already taken Elfie away and just wanted to show me the tear in the paper with great excitement.
