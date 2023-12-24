Merry Christmas

We went to look at the Christmas lights at Melrose Arch tonight. The street was absolutely packed with people and we were worried about losing Maddy in the throngs so were holding onto her little hands the entire time she wasn't being carried. It wasn't a good time to stop and get more than a few grabshots - but hey, it is more important to be in the moment than to worry about getting photos. Would probably have done a lot better with my cellphone, especially as I didn't have a zoom lens on my camera. Had gone out with the little camera and pancake 40mm prime lens so as not to worry about carrying weight around with me and to have a faster aperture for night shots. One day perhaps I can afford to go mirrorless but now I just need to work around what I have!