Christmas morning

One of Maddy's gifts was a new swimming costume. She loved it so much she had to put it on right away and wore it the entire day!
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Annie-Sue ace
that's lovely! My neighbour's great-granddaughter was a dinosaur all day!!
December 26th, 2023  
