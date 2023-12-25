Sign up
Photo 2460
Christmas morning
One of Maddy's gifts was a new swimming costume. She loved it so much she had to put it on right away and wore it the entire day!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
Annie-Sue
ace
that's lovely! My neighbour's great-granddaughter was a dinosaur all day!!
December 26th, 2023
