Love Bites

A wonderful sighting in Kruger Park in the very early morning. We went on a SanParks tour which departed the Crocodile Bridge Gate at 4am so lighting conditions for photography were challenging as it was pretty dark - hence the grainy image at a very high ISO. Also a bit challenging trying to get a clear view around other people. But on the other hand we never would have seen this if we hadn't been in the safari vehicle with a tour guide as the gates only open to the public for self drives at 05:30, and also the SANPARKS guide is allowed to go on roads not open to the public.

I learned the the lions will copulate every 15 minutes for 3 days, during which time they do not hunt or eat. What an exhausting process it must be! The female always initiates the process while the male waits respectfully for her to give the signals that she is ready to do it again.