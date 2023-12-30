Previous
A Journey of Giraffe

That really is the collective name for them. Alternatively a Tower of Giraffe. I do love these gentle giants of the African bush (although they have been known to kill people who get too close to their babies)
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Desi

@seacreature
Jeremy Cross ace
Wonderful photo of these majestic animals
January 2nd, 2024  
