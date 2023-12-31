Ellie down below

This elephant had crossed the Crocodile River and was walking along the river bank just below where I was standing. Although taking the photo from above him detracts from the sheer size and magnificence of the animal, I also never got this close to an elephant in the Kruger Park as we keep a respectful distance away in the vehicle. And also taking photos from the vehicle window is not always easy trying to shoot between heads of other people in the car, and window frames and wing mirrors etc., not to mention the vibration of the engine running, and the driver inching forward etc., so this, for me, was an incredibly exciting moment