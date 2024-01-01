Previous
Woodland Kingfisher by seacreature
Photo 2467

Woodland Kingfisher

One of the last shots taken yesterday on a very short afternoon visit into Kruger Park again an hour before the gates closed at 6:30pm. No photos today - we were packing up and driving back to Johannesburg today
1st January 2024

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
676% complete

