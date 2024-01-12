Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2476
Cool
The morning started off nice and cool and so overcast it was almost darkish. But I was glad to arrive home from our walk before 7:30am as the day rapidly become uncomfortably hot
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2476
photos
39
followers
12
following
678% complete
View this month »
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th January 2024 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections. I was shocked when I got up at 5.30 and it was still dark. It soon shot up to over 30 here in Stellenbosch.
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close