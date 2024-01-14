Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
A minimalist day
Sunday - already hot by the time we arrived home from our walk so I was in my swimming costume and in the pool before 8am. And then just spent the rest of the day in my swimming costume....
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2480
photos
39
followers
12
following
679% complete
View this month »
