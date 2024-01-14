Previous
A minimalist day by seacreature
Photo 2480

A minimalist day

Sunday - already hot by the time we arrived home from our walk so I was in my swimming costume and in the pool before 8am. And then just spent the rest of the day in my swimming costume....
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise