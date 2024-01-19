Previous
Home with the catch

Saw we were due to have a very hot day today so was up way before sunrise to walk the doglets in the cool of the morning. Watched the fishermen for a while, and dogs did their seal spotting which they enjoy, almost yanking my arm off in excitement as the seal danced around in and out under the jetty. But it was really only when the sun was high enough to light up the fishermen that the reflections in the water became nice and colourful, although earlier the sky was a lovely shade of pink which was already dissipating by the time I shot this.
Dawn ace
Nothing nicer , a lovely image
January 19th, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely shot
January 19th, 2024  
