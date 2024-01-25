Previous
Sort of Foggy by seacreature
Photo 2491

Sort of Foggy

We walked to the river this morning, then followed the salt marsh to the marina where there were some patches of fog. Quite weird to see it like this - when it's foggy it is usually foggy everywhere
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Love the reflections
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise