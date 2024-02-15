Rainbow

I couldn't get myself moving before sunrise this morning as I was up so late last night preparing dogs food after loadshedding and waiting for it to be cool enough to put in the fridge before I went to bed. Had to be done last night to be ready for me to take the dogs back to their hotel today for me to go for another treatment. But when I did get myself moving to take the dogs out for their walk at sunrise by the time we had walked down to the river and the sun was getting up, we were greeted by this pretty little bit of a rainbow. It wasn't raining, and we didn't get any rain, but I guess there was moisture in the air.