Wide Angle by seacreature
Decided I needed to start trying to motivate myself by looking at the familiar scenes in different ways, so I put my hardly used wide angle lens on my camera when I went to the harbour to buy some meat at the butcher there.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

