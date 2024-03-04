Previous
Storm Battered by seacreature
Photo 2520

Storm Battered

We just had a huge thunderstorm this morning with very heavy rain so the roses are all battered and broken. I will have to dead head the entire bush, but there are plenty of buds that seem unaffected so I am sure it will soon be full of flowers again. My empty rainwater tanks are overflowing, plus I filled up all the buckets I have and there is still excess water flowing out onto the street. According to my rain gauge we had 28mm - and I think most of it fell in about an hour! Now this afternoon it is bright and sunny again.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Desi

@seacreature
