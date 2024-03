Maddy

So exciting to have Nikki and Maddy staying with me for a change, although just for one night. So I took them out to dinner at a restaurant on the beach so that Nikki could sit and relax with a glass of wine while I took Maddy down to the waves edge. Didn't get any photos for ages as I was standing in the surf holding onto Maddy until she decided she wanted to sit and play with the sand for a while.