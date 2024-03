At Elandsbaai

My stepdaughter rented a big 14 sleeper airbnb "surfers house" at Elandsbaai for a family get together for her 50th birthday, so my daughter and granddaughter flew down from Jo'burg especially for this. Maddy has a toy box at my house which includes this ancient Nokia 5110 cellphone that she loves because she can "dial" numbers on that great big key pad and have long conversations into the phone.