On the bench

"They" recently installed two benches on concrete plinths along the riverside path. What a blessing they are and so nice for some of the elderly folk who walk their dogs down there. The lady sitting on this bench with her dog is so bent over she is barely able to walk, but yet I see her taking her dog out every single day. Some elderly folk are just amazing in their determination to keep going, so it is great that we have some benches now to provide a resting place.